Arsenal Can Still Win The EPL – Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale has come out to say that the club can still win the league this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players are very disappointed after the humiliating loss vs Manchester City because it is sad to see how the team is throwing away 9 months of hard work at this final stage.

He, however, added that lifting the trophy is still possible because stranger things have happened in football.

His words, “We’re going to be disappointed now but we haven’t played nine months of Premier League football and played the way we wanted to play to give up with five games to go. If anything is going to happen in football, it is going to be this league it is going to happen in. It might not do but stranger things have happened in the Premier League. You see how tight it is at the bottom, you see how tight it is at the top so we are going to be pushing every game – with five games left we need to win five games – and we will see how that ends at the end of the season. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

“They have been one of the best teams in the league for the past five years. They could potentially do a treble. They are in the Champions League quarters, semis, final most seasons and they are pushing for the Premier League so we want to get to the same sort of level as Man City, doing it our own way, and be competing for all competitions like they are.”