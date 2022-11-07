Arsenal Is A Confident Team – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to admit that his side has some catching up to do to reach Arsenal’s level. This is coming after a disappointing defeat at Stamford Bridge, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Chelsea played against a confident team in a really good moment, so he can only credit Arteta and his boys for getting a well-deserved victory at Stamford Bridge.

Potter added that the effort was evident from his players, but Arsenal was simply the better team overall.

His words, “I think we played against a team in a really good moment, a confident team, you can see the points they have, so credit to them,”

“Overall I think Arsenal deserved to win. Whilst the goal was disappointing, over the course of the game we had no complaints with the result.”

“The effort was there but we were beaten by the better team today. They have come in a good moment, with some good players, a good structure. Mikel has done a good job there. You can see the points they have in the Premier League, they’re in a good place.”