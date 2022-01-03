Arsenal Is Playing With A Lot Of Spirit Right Now – Gilberto Silva

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey looked like Patrick Vieira vs Manchester City, Gilberto Silva has said. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really liked what he saw from the Ghanaian midfielder despite the loss, and there were lots of positives to take from the game.

Gilberto added that the Arsenal team has a lot of spirit right now and it is amazing to see.

“He looked like Patrick Vieira.”

“He was very good. I really like him.”

“Lots of positives Gabriel. The team looks like it has lots of spirits, it’s great to see. Keep going!”