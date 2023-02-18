Arsenal Players Will Believe Till The Very End – Zinchenko

Arsenal defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko has come out to say that the team learned a lot from the win. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arsenal players have now learned the lesson of always believing until the very end, and he feels the team can achieve anything it wants this season.

Zinchenko added that the reaction from the players is that the second half is a perfect way to go henceforth.

His words, “From this game I would like to say two things. First we took an unbelievable lesson for all of us that we need to believe until the very end,”

“Like I said in the past, this group has such amazing people, can achieve everything they want. If we are going to keep fighting and keep believing. The reaction from all of us in the second half is a perfect way to go.”

“That’s the Premier League. That’s why it’s the best league in the world. It’s just beautiful. It was very important after the last results we had. The start wasn’t easy when we were not producing our game,”

“We came in at half-time, had a chat and then we went back doing the basics we need to do and changed the game.The last time I hit the post and it went back off the keeper it didn’t go in so I’m glad today it did.”