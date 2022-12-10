Arsenal Will Miss What Gabriel Jesus Gives The Team – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say Arsenal will look at the options as they consider bringing in a replacement for Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gabriel Jesus being out definitely affects Arsenal because he gives the club a lot on the pitch anytime he plays.

Arteta added that the club will try to make the right decision in the transfer market now that their striker will be out for while.

His words, “What it affects is who we are as a team because he gives us so much, so what we can do after that, when we know the timescale [of his recovery] and when we can have him back, we will look at the options and try to make the right decision.”

On if he is happy with the strength of his squad, “I feel like my squad is really good. Unfortunately, we’ve had injuries and we will try to see what we can do to be strong. We have players, we have a lot of accompanying players. [The question is] do we have the players that can give us the performances and the consistency that we need to maintain and improve from where we are?”