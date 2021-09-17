Arsenal’s Poor Start Might Be A Blessing In Disguise – Arteta

Arsenal’s poor start to the season can be a blessing in disguise for the club, Mikel Arteta has said. He recently revealed that he can definitely see a lot of light at the end of the tunnel at Emirates Stadium.

According to him, he is very confident that the long-term project he was brought in to oversee will soon begin to take shape.

Arteta added that he has been very positive most of the time since he took charge and he’ll keep reacting positively to criticisms.

His words, “I can really see the light,” .

“I’m telling you I’m very positive most of the time. I’ve seen the light and I can see bright lights.”

“There can be bumps in the road within that light, but I can see a lot of light.”

On dealing with criticisms, “Life brings you things and you cannot decide it. There are certain things that you cannot control. What is coming to you is coming for a reason. Sometimes we don’t want to see it, but it’s coming for a reason – and it’s probably for the right reason.”

“Then it’s about how you take it and how you respond to that. The way that everyone around me responded is the way that I responded. That’s why it’s been fine.”

“It’s tough because it hurts, because you want to see something different. But what you want is not always what happens. Things happen for a reason and maybe what is happening had to happen and [maybe] it’s going to be really good for the club and really good for myself and everybody experiencing that situation.”