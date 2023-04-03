Arteta Has Mastered Getting Through To His Players – Wilshere

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is helping to inspire Arsenal’s future generation of players, Jack Wilshere has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, motivating youngsters in football is a brilliant idea because most young people look up to motivational videos online to get themselves motivated all the time on their way to the top.

Wilshere added that how a manager gets across to his players is a huge part of his job, and Arteta has that skill on lock.

His words, “When I was coming through there wasn’t really that side of coaching. Arsene [Wenger] never brought a lightbulb through or played music before a game – but part of me feels it’s genius.”

“With this generation, with Instagram, they’re looking at motivational videos and things to get them motivated all the time. I think it works and Mikel has done a great job at dipping into different things and building around that.”

“With the lightbulb he was talking about connecting and building different energy and the fans. What he’s trying to say is make sure you show the fans you’ve got energy, fight and passion. That’s how I see it.”

“How you get that across to the players is a big part of it. The basics of being passionate, having pride, if you go into a duel winning a duel, that’s important because it brings the fans with you. So the idea is to bring energy.”