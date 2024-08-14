Arteta Hiring Pickpockets Was Weird – David Seaman

Mikel Arteta’s idea to have pickpockets steal from his Arsenal players was weird, club legend, David Seaman has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he cannot seem to work out the reasoning behind what the manager did, but Arteta does things his own way and cannot be challenged on his principles.

David added that whatever Mikel is doing seems to be working, so it’s best to just let him have his way.

His words, “I don’t get that. That’s weird. I don’t know what he’s trying to do, whether he’s trying to open players minds up to what could be going on without you knowing.

“I can’t work out what the reasoning is behind it, but Mikel does things his own way and you can’t argue with it. I remember going to training and seeing massive screens with all these positive messages on them and sometimes music playing. He does all these little things his own way, and it’s working.”

WOW.

