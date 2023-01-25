Arteta Is Focused And Tactical – Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has come out to hail Mikel Arteta who has led the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can remember Arsenal losing the first 3 games last season and fans already out of patience for the manager and players, so he is happy with where the team is now.

Xhaka added that Arteta deserves praise for being very focused and tactical as a manager.

His words, “Last season, we lost the first three games of the season. Some people were already at the end of their patience. But now you see what can happen when you give a coach time. After all, this is his first ever stint as head coach. He is something very special,”

“I’ve had many coaches in my career, but never one like Arteta. He seems like he is focused only on football 24 hours a day. He always has a plan A, B – and maybe even a plan Z. But he’s not only top tactically, but he’s also top as a person.”