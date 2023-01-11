Arteta Must Avoid Having A Striker Overload – David Seaman

Eddie Nketiah will be upset with Mikel Arteta if he goes ahead to sign a striker in the January window, David Seaman has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it all depends on how long Gabriel Jesus will be out for because if he comes back sooner than expected, then buying another striker will be an overload.

David added that if Jesus’ injury is a shorter-term spell, then a replacement is not needed.

His words, “The problem you’ve got is you don’t know how long Gabriel Jesus is going to be out for,”

“If that is a shorter-term injury then no you don’t [need a replacement]. If it’s longer term then you’ve got to think about it because you don’t want Jesus and Nketiah being back at full fitness and then another striker is an overload.”

“Does that upset either striker? I’m sure it would upset Nketiah if he wasn’t getting game time. It is a difficult one and it all depends on the injury status of Jesus, how long is he going to be out for?”