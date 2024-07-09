Asking Guests To Pay For Food At Your Party Is Against The Nigerian Culture – Ugezu Ugezu

Nollywood filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu has come out to blast Nigerians who organize parties and compel their guests to pay for what they eat. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his friend attended a party in Onitsha, Anambra state days ago and was shocked when the hosts told the adults to pay for their food, while children in attendance can eat for free.

Ugezu added that even if he knew the act was already prevalent in Lagos, he had no idea it would get to places like the South East.

His words, “I have been hearing that this thing was happening in Lagos gradually but I wouldn’t know the reason why anybody will bring that into this area. It is not part of our culture. We must have to understand that when we do certain things or calling people to come and eat, that is what the Hausas call Saraka, the Yorubas have a name for it. The Igbos too…When you call people to come and eat off you because you are happy. Nobody is expected to pay.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.