Assist Tinubu to fulfil campaign promises – APC chieftain tasks Gbajabiamila

Dr Cairo Ojougboh, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain has charged Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, to use his wealth of experience to help him deliver his campaign promises to Nigerians.

He gave the charge in a statement on Friday in Abuja while congratulating Gbajabiamila, who was the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly, on his appointment.

Ojougboh, a former lawmaker representing Ika Federal Constituency, described Gbajabiamila as the right man with proven track records for the office, saying his appointment was well deserved.

“I recall when we all arrived at the House of Representatives in 2003 after our election and inauguration as young men in the same caucus with great determination to move the country forward for the benefit of all.

“Your efforts and loyalty to Tinubu over the years has never been in doubt, you sure deserved every honour you are getting today.

“I and my family, and the people of Delta and Ika particularly, wish you the very best in office.

“We know that Tinubu is prepared for the job following his antecedents, and we have no doubt that you will help him deliver on his promises to Nigerians,” Ojougboh said.

He assured Gbajabiamila of his support but reminded him that he was holding his present position in trust for Nigerians who had high expectations from Tinubu’s presidency.

Ojougboh, a former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the PDP before he joined the APC in 2019, expressed confidence that Gbajabiamila would not disappoint Nigerians.

The chieftain said his track records over the years, which were there for all to see, were an attestation of his capacity and ability to deliver.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to have faith in the government and give it time to birth a new nation with a renewed hope of prosperity and development.