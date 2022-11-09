Atiku: PDP presidential team behind drug baron allegations against Tinubu – Keyamo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential campaign team has been linked to the documents alleging that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, alleged that the recent trip of the PDP’s presidential campaign team to the United States, US, was behind the controversial court document reportedly indicting Tinubu.

Appearing on Channels Television, Politics Today on Wednesday, Keyamo insisted that the US government never indicted or convicted Tinubu.

Recall that PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, led some of his campaign team to the US recently.

During the meeting, the team had said Atiku had a high-profile engagement with the US government.

However, Keyamo stressed that Atiku’s trip to the US was responsible for the court documents.

He lamented that such issues are rehashed whenever Tinubu decides to run for political office.

Keyamo said: “Tinubu’s detractors keep bringing up these issues over and over when his political profile is rising, when he wants to run for office or any political turn in his life, they will bring up these issues.

“This is what our detractors, the PDP, perhaps that is what they went to the US for when they pretended that they went for high-level engagement. This is part of the high-level engagement they went for.”