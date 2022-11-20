Atiku vs Wike: PDP officially dead, buried – Fayose’s brother

With the 2023 elections inching closer, Isaac Fayose, younger brother to erstwhile Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is dead.

Fayose declared that PDP is officially dead in Lagos State and the Southwest geopolitical zone.

He made the remark while reacting to the alleged commotion between PDP members in Lagos State on Sunday.

In a viral video, PDP supporters were seen telling Bode George and the G-5 governors that they would vote for Atiku during the presidential election.

This reportedly happened when George asked them not to vote for Atiku and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Jandor is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Lagos State and is presently not on good terms with George.

Reacting to the video, Fayose wrote on his Facebook: “PDP officially dead in southwest and Lagos!! Buried yesterday.”

The Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 governors had been against the PDP leadership over alleged imbalance within the party.

The Wike-led group had said PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu, who is the party’s National Chairman, can’t come from the same zone.