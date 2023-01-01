    Login
    Subscribe

    Atiku will win 2023 election, reopen Nigeria’s borders – Tambuwal

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Governor Aminu Tambuwal said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 election.

    National Dialogue, The Only Way For Nigeria — PDP Governors
    Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

    Tambuwal announced that Atiku would reopen Nigeria’s borders shut by the Buhari administration.

    The Sokoto helmsman is the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

    He spoke on Saturday at the party’s campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area.

    Tambuwal assured Nigerians that Atiku has better plans for them and the country.

    “These include reopening of the borders, addressing insecurity and the provision of basic necessities for Nigerians,” he said.

    Tambuwal, however, expressed sympathy for the people of Illela over repeated banditry attacks.

    See also  Adebutu receives Southwesterners Award in Recognition of His Outstanding Performance 

    The governor said despite the setbacks, economic recess and COVID-19 impacts, his government performed well.

    Several projects were executed under healthcare, education, water supply and social intervention, he noted.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply