Atletico Madrid Looks Up To Barcelona – Lola Gallardo

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Lola Gallardo has come out to say that Barcelona are the team to beat in Europe. She recently revealed that other teams in Spain look up to Barcelona in the UCL.

According to her, Atletico Madrid has to take things one step at a time to reach Barca’s level as soon as possible because his club has all it takes.

Gallardo added that Atletico Madrid just need to want it more than every other team to be successful this season.

His words, “It’s true that they’ve been patient, they’ve had their block of players, and they’ve been adding top level players who contribute to the team. I think that has been their success, that’s why they’re up there, fighting for all the titles, and right now I think they’re the team to beat in Europe.”

“We want to do things like that, but we can’t expect to finish fourth last year and this year win the league, Champions League, cup, Super Cup and all the titles. We have to take it one game at a time and little by little to try to reach Barca’s level as soon as possible.”

“I think the stage in which we underwent the biggest change was the year I was not here. There was a change of coach, many new foreign players, and in the end, whether you like it or not, it is a very important change and people have to adapt. We need time to adapt.”

“It’s true that this year more national players have come in, which we also needed, the language is very important and with the people who were already here, who have been here for a year and have had time to adapt, I think it’s a good mix and that’s why things are going well for us.”

“I think Oscar [Fernandez, head coach] was looking for a rojiblanco (red and white) feeling. In the end, being at Atleti is all about feeling, courage, heart and whoever comes here has to be clear that this is only experienced here. I say this from experience. I have been at other clubs and the way football feels here, at least in my experience, is not felt anywhere else.”

“We have to be clear that we have to run more than anyone else, that we have to be more aggressive than anyone else, that we have to fight for every ball more than anyone else and if they have those things, and come with those values, it’s much easier.”