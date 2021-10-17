Austin Agada Emerges APC Chairman In Benue

Austin Agada has emerged chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State.

He emerged winner on Saturday during the elective congress of the party held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Agada, a native of Owukpa, in Ogbadibo LGA, polled 1,000 votes to clinch the position ahead of his rival, Barr. Omale Omale, from Apa, who garnered 27 votes.

There were five invalid votes.

Reacting to his victory, Agada urged those who contested for the seat to join hands with him to move the party forward.

He thanked the leadership of the party for the trust and confidence reposed in him.

He declared that “it is time to work.”

His words, “This is indeed a victory for all. Elections are over and it is time to work.

“I enjoin those who contested and lost to join hands with me so we can build a formidable party ahead of 2023 elections.

“I thank the leadership of our great party across the 23 LGAs for the massive support. I won’t let them down.”