Avoid Crimes On A Daily Basis – Cardi B

Popular rapper, Cardi B is nearing the end of her community service for the strip club assault she was involved in. Recall that the lyricist recently pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two misdemeanor charges that came in connection with the 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York, and later accepted a plea deal that handed her a three-year order of protection from the women involved in the scuffle, plus 15 days of community service.
Flaunting a photo recently, she wrote, “On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!”
See picture,
WOW.
