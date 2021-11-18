    Login
    Ayiri Emani Chased Clout With My Name After Big Brother Africa – Tayo Faniran

    Ex-Big Brother Africa finalist, Tayo Faniran has come out to say that Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami never gave him the money he promised him in 2014. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Tayo Faniran
    According to him, Ayiri’s audio promise actually discouraged other Nigerians who were willing to donate to him as they felt he already had enough money.

    Tayo added that Ayiri ended up not fulfilling the vow, and even when he met him at a club years later, the billionaire ignored him so he wouldn’t remind him of his promise.

    His words,

    Tayo Faniran
    WOW.

