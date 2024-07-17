Bad Boys 4 records N360 million in ticket sales at Nigerian box office

The Hollywood action-packed adventure “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is edging closer to N400 million in box office ticket sales.

According to Filmoneng, a West African movie distribution company, the film has grossed N360 million in the Nigerian box office since its release on June 7.

Last week, it was the most-watched movie in Nigeria, maintaining a three-week streak at the top of the box office after four weeks in cinemas.

The Nigerian box office reports that “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in Nigeria, as stated by Film One Entertainment. In its first 11 days, the Hollywood action comedy earned N167 million. Last week it raked in N334 million.

During its opening weekend (June 7-9, 2024), “Bad Boys 4” grossed N68.94 million, securing its position as the most-watched film in Nigerian cinemas for that period. By the end of its first week, it had surpassed the N100 million mark, reaching over N104 million in six days.

Directed by Adil & Bilall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the fourth instalment in the popular buddy cop series. The film continues the adventures of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence).

The cast includes returning actors Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley, and DJ Khaled. Newcomer Tasha Smith joins as Theresa Burnett, replacing Theresa Randle.

The film’s plot centres on detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they strive to clear the name of their late Captain Conrad Howard, who is falsely accused of conspiracy.

What to know

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” has now earned over $362 million at the global box office, with $179 million of that total coming from domestic theatres. As a result, the “Bad Boys” franchise has surpassed the $1.2 billion mark since its inception in 1995. The film series crossed the billion-dollar threshold less than two weeks after its June 7 worldwide premiere according to Collider.

“Ride or Die” still has some way to go to become the highest-earning film in the “Bad Boys” series, chasing “Bad Boys for Life’s” tally of $426.5 million made worldwide following its 2020 release. The last two “Bad Boys” sequels were directed by long-time collaborators Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with both films comfortably earning the best marks from critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s ratings are highly positive, reaching as high as 97%. The continued success of the “Bad Boys” franchise has sparked further speculation about whether there will be a fifth instalment. Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are open to doing “Bad Boys 5,” while franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that behind-the-scenes talks about the sequel have taken place.