Bale Lifted The Level Of All The Players Around Him – Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel has come out to praise his ex-Tottenham team-mate, Gareth Bale after he announced his retirement from football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, except Ronaldo and Messi, there was simply no one better than Bale towards the end of his time at Tottenham Hotspur and at Real Madrid.

Brad added that Gareth Bale lifted the level of everyone around him, and he wasn’t just a brilliant footballer, he is also a nice guy.

His words, “Other than Ronaldo and Messi there was no one better in the world towards the end of his time at Tottenham Hotspur and at Real Madrid. He was big, powerful, good in the air and with a great left foot. He had everything and he was one of the very best I’ve ever shared a pitch with,”

“Gareth Bale lifted the level of everyone around him. He’s a very mellow, nice guy. There’s nothing to dislike about him.”

“He kept himself fit, although he had a sprinters’ body so he did have a few injuries which was a shame. He had a really powerful sprint,”

“But those injuries were not because he didn’t live his life right, he lived his life perfectly well, although some coaches may say he liked golf a bit too much! I think you’d have to make a lot of phone calls to find someone with something bad to say about him.”