Barcelona Cannot Sign Nico Williams This Summer – Victor Font

Barcelona presidential hopeful, Victor Font has come out to insist that the club cannot afford to sign Nico Williams this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the young Spaniard is exactly what Barcelona needs in the team at the moment, he does not agree with Laporta that his signing is a possibility this summer.

Font added that the signing is simply not feasible for the club right now, but that can change in the future.

His words, “I wish we could sign Nico Williams as it is what we need. The president [Joan Laporta] has said it is possible, but that is not true. Today, it cannot be done. We hope it will be possible tomorrow, or the following day. But today, it is not.”

