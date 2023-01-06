Barcelona Has Lewandowski, Haaland Is A City Player – Joan Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to reveal whether Erling Haaland could emerge as a transfer target again for the club at some point in the future. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will have to see how Erling Haaland does at Manchester City before arriving at any decision, but Barcelona already have a prolific Lewandowski as striker.

Laporta added that Barcelona will definitely not be paying 80 million for Bernardo Silva.

His words, “With Haaland we’ll see how he does at City. We currently have [Robert] Lewandowski.”

On Bernardo Silva, “We won’t pay 80 million for Bernardo Silva. That is for sure.”

On Neves, “Ruben Neves is a great player, but this is part of private conversations. Busquets will not be eternal and there are internal discussions to find a guaranteed successor for him. Frenkie de Jong can play in this position, but it won’t be down to just one player. Xavi will decide.”