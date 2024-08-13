Bauchi Governor Bala Stands Firm on Criticising President Tinubu’s Policies

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has firmly defended his recent criticisms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies, stating that he feels no remorse for his remarks.

Mohammed, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made headlines for his outspoken criticism following the #EndBadGovernance protests, where he accused the President of implementing policies that exacerbate the hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

During a State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Bauchi on Wednesday, Mohammed addressed his controversial comments, asserting that as a national leader, it is his responsibility to voice concerns on issues that might provoke debate or controversy.

He emphasised that his criticisms were aimed at accurately highlighting the issues at hand, rather than to offend or insult anyone.

Mohammed described the recent wave of protests as a crucial signal for all levels of government, including the presidency.

He stressed the importance of listening to public grievances, particularly when they reflect unmet expectations and widespread dissatisfaction with governance.

“All of us here, including council members and commissioners representing local governments, are fully aware of the conditions on the ground.

It is our duty to heed the voices of Nigerians who are expressing their discontent with poor governance.

This is especially critical in areas where government performance has not met public expectations,” Mohammed remarked.

The governor also highlighted the dual impact of unfavourable national policies and challenging global economic conditions on the lives of Nigerians.

While acknowledging the broader context of these difficulties, he maintained that his criticism was intended to be constructive, aiming to benefit not just the President but also the government and the Nigerian populace as a whole.

“My comments were made with the intention of contributing positively to the discourse and were not designed to cause division or insult anyone,” Mohammed stated.

“Leadership comes with the responsibility of speaking out on issues of public concern, and this should not be misconstrued as an attack or partisan political manoeuvring.”

Mohammed’s comments come amid ongoing debates about the effectiveness and impact of current national policies.

His willingness to critique the President’s approach reflects his broader commitment to addressing what he sees as governance failures and advocating for improvements.

Despite the challenges posed by limited resources and adverse economic conditions, the governor assured that his administration remains dedicated to advancing policies and programmes aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Bauchi State residents.

He promised that his government would continue to work towards meaningful development and improvement in public services, despite the constraints it faces.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s stance on speaking out against national policies underscores the tension between political leaders and the broader administration, highlighting the challenges of governance in a complex and often contentious political landscape.

His approach signals a broader conversation about accountability, leadership, and the role of opposition figures in shaping national discourse.