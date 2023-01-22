Bayern Munich Can’t Pay What Manchester City Couldn’t Pay For Kane – Uli Hoeness

Ex-Bayern Munich president, Uli Hoeness has come out to claim that the Bundesliga giants cannot afford to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while Kane is a brilliant footballer, even Manchester City could not afford some of the amounts Tottenham was quoting for a sale.

Uli added that he cannot imagine Bayern Munich such high amounts for any player as it is not their style.

His words, “He’s a great player, but that’s an order of magnitude. Manchester City got out at €140, €150 million. I can’t imagine that these are amounts that Bayern Munich wants or can pay.”