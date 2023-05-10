Bayern Munich Did Everything To Sign Haaland Last Summer – Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich’s attempts for Erling Haaland last summer pushed the club to its financial limits, club CEO, Oliver Kahn has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club did everything to bring the Norweigan striker last summer, but they had to decide to not go against their wage structure.

Kahn added that parting with big figures must deliver a guarantee that there would be massive value for money.

His words, “We tried everything for Erling Haaland one year ago and went to our financial limits,”

“We had to decide: do we want to break our wage structure? We weren’t ready for that. That’s not Bayern-like.”

“When there are such figures, we have to answer the question: does the player give a guarantee for this money? It would absolutely be a big risk.”