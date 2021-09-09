Bayern Munich Will Only Buy Players They Can Afford – Muller

Bayern Munich forward, Thomas Muller has come out to defend Bayern Munich’s summer transfer window. He recently revealed that PSG retaining Mbappe is proof that teams are under no obligation to sell.

According to him, Bayern Munich is also working on a budget like every other club, so the club will only buy quality that fit that bracket.

Muller added that it is very normal for the German champions to look around for options in the Bundesliga.

His words, “No way,”

“No club has an obligation to sell. Look at PSG and Mbappe. Like every club, we’re on the lookout for quality that fits into our budget.”

“It’s normal to look around for options in the same league. There have always been transfers that are hotly debated, and that’s a good thing.”