Bayern Munich Won’t Treat Neuer Like MUFC Treated Ronaldo – President

Bayern Munich President, Herbert Hainer has come out to insist that they will not terminate Manuel Neuer’s contract despite him speaking against the club in external interviews. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his club is not thinking of terminating his contract like United did with Cristiano Ronaldo after his own bombshell interview, simply because they don’t roll that way.

Herbert added that such controversies are usually handled internally, and that makes Bayern special.

His words, “No, not at all,”

“That’s why we are FC Bayern Munich. At FC Bayern Munich we will always clarify such things internally. Such things make FC Bayern strong and special.”