    Be Bold About Saying You Only Want A Relationship For Financial Benefits – Timi Dakolo

    Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has come out to ask an interesting question for people who say they want a relationship. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to him, he really needs to know if these set of people really want a relationship or they just need someone to fund their lifestyle.

    His words, “Be bold, you are an adult. Say it with your full chest.”

