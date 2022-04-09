Be Careful Who You Invite Into Your Home – Nimi Nwofor

Popular fashion influencer, Nimi Nwofor has come to narrate how her son almost lost his life due to her devilish friend. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, this former friend of hers was nothing but a real-life demon and devil incarnate who planned all sorts of evil against her family.

Nimi added that fellow ladies should be careful who they invite into their homes because there are devils around looking for where to operate.

Her words, “I have encountered a real life demon and devil incarnate,when you hear stories like the demonic human being killed their own brother, you switch to denial mood,”

“I and my family got shot the evil arrow ,My son almost lost his life ,no thanks to this devilish human being that called herself my friend,all sorts of evil has been directed towards my family ”

“Be careful who you invite your home ,a demon came into our lives but we are victorious.”

“This experience will shape my life but will NEVER change who I am ,I’ll forever be good to who deserves it.”

“SWIPE TO SEE MY SONS PICTURES FOR YOURSELF. My name is Mrs Nimi Nwofor ,A blessed day to you all”