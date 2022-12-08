Be transparent, shun fake news in 2023 general election, Rector tells journalists

Media practitioners have been told to guard against fake news during the 2023 general election to avoid causing confusion or heating the polity during the general election.

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Dayo Oladebeye, gave the charge yesterday during a lecture he delivered at the NUJ Press Week, Ekiti State Council.

Oladebeye said the social media has not helped the situation in this regard in view of the fact that almost every dick and harry always wants to post things regardless of the sources.

Oladebeye, who spoke on the topic, “2023 Elections: Beyond Religion, Ethnicity – The Place of The Media”, said the success of the 2023 election is everybody’s business, saying Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnic affiliation will bear the consequences of their choices, positive or otherwise.

“The sentiments that are spreading among Nigerians on these elections are primarily as a result of the myriads of socio-economic problems”

Dr. Oladebeye, charged the media to be transparent as possible and as a watchdog of society, be open for debate and discussion, take measures against fake news, avoid sentiments and constantly education of members of the media team.

He noted that the place of the media before, during and after the 2023 general elections in the face of religious and ethnic bigotry is prominently important.

“There is a need for the media, regardless of the organization and location to work together for the overall interest of the citizens and for a better Nigeria.”

The masses should be educated to vote based on the competence of the candidates contesting at all levels rather than being sentimental on the basis of religion, and ethnicity.

The Rector called on the media to work as a team bearing in mind national interests rather than personal interests.