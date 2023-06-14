    Login
    Being A GrandDad Is My Biggest Role Ever – Tom Hanks

    Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have come out to share their biggest roles in life. They recently revealed that the role isn’t in any blockbuster movies, but in being grand-parents, and fans have been reacting.

    According to Hanks, he only has to love his grandkids with all his heart to know that the feeling is better than anything he does on TV.

    Rita added that she does all kinds of sports with her grandkids and the experience is always memorable.

    His words, “All you gotta do is love those little brats and they’re better than TV [sic]. They’re not little brats, they’re extraordinary young women.”

    Rita added, “You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports.”

    WOW.

