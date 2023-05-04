Being Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Made Me Cry – Missy Elliott

Popular Hip Hop icon, Missy Elliott has been named an inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She recently became the first female rapper to achieve the feat, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is extremely grateful for the honor and achievement, and she could not stop crying once she found out.

Missy added that the feat is not just huge for her, it is also amazing for her sisters in hip hop.

Her words, “I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC,”

“I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends.”

“I could not stop crying. I am from Portsmouth Virginia aka P-Town.. #757 to 804 I send my love … You day dream of these moments but today it’s Real … VA 2 up 2 down the 7 Cities all my folk I am GRATEFUL.”

WOW.