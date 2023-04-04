Bellingham Must Learn To Be Less Emotional – Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Emre Can has come out to say that Jude Bellingham still has a lot to learn. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the England international must learn to not let his emotions get the better of him during games because the opponent will always take advantage.

Can added that Bellingham displayed that again during the Bayern game and it was not good enough.

His words, “Jude is still young and he has to learn a lot. Here on the pitch in front of 70,000 to 80,000, there are few things that you can do, you have to be there and have a good body language when a team-mate makes a mistake or doesn’t see you. That’s what we have to learn as a team as well.”

“It was like we had a plan then we were 2-0 down and then we didn’t stick to our plan, we were pressing with one man and that is not good enough but still, the season is not over. There’s a lot of points to play for, we will see what happens at the end of the season.”