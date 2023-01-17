Bellingham Prefers To Concentrate On His Football Amid Rumors – BvB

BVB sporting director, Sebastian Kehl has come out to say that the club is yet to receive a bid for Jude Bellingham. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bellingham has clearly made an incredible development at the German club, and it would be completely silly to let a player of his callibre leave the club from a sporting point of view.

He added that the England midfielder prefers to concentrate on his football amid the several rumors concerning his future.

His words, “Jude has made an incredible development here. With the way he plays football, his fighting spirit and his commitment, he has become a real Borussia player who identifies very much with BVB.”

“I can’t say today if and when that will be the case with Jude, and from a purely sporting point of view I would be stupid to want to give up Jude Bellingham. We’ll talk to him and his parents in due course. There is currently no pressure. Jude wants to concentrate fully on football. And by the way, there are no offers at all.”