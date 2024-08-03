Benfica Can Longer Reject Bids For Joao Neves – Rui Costa

Benfica president, Rui Costa has come out to explain why the club was forced to accept Paris Saint-Germain’s €70 million (£60m/$76m) bid for Joao Neves. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club simply reached the point where they could no longer reject bids for the Portuguese international, especially because he has to build a complete squad that can compete for titles.

Costa added that Benfica definitely postponed this transfer for a long time, but €70 million is now impossible to ignore.

His words, “If Joao Neves’ departure takes place, which is still pending details, I understand the fans’ criticism because their bitterness is mine. I have to form squads and ensure that Benfica can win titles and when you lose a player of Joao’s quality, who was trained here, I feel even sadder about it. I’ve known him since I was 10 years old and it’s hard to see him leave.

People have to understand that we postponed this transfer for a long time, we clearly rejected the first proposals, but we reached certain moments and numbers that made the transfer inevitable. Funds of €70 million are not possible for the club to give up.”

