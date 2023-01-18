Benue 2023: Again, thousands dump APC as Ortom presents Uba for governor, self for Senate

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in the state, Titus Uba as the best candidate to succeed him.

The governor who lauded the vision of Uba after promising to promote agriculture and strengthen security of lives and property when elected as governor, also asked the people to vote him as Senator to represent Benue North-West in the National Assembly,

Governor Ortom spoke Tuesday, when he addressed teeming party supporters at the ongoing statewide campaign rallies held in Naka, Gwer West and Makurdi Local Government Areas.

During the rallies in Naka and Makurdi, thousands of APC members as well as new entrants joined the PDP, pledging to galvanize support for the victory of the party in its elections.

The governor in his address, expressed satisfaction that the leadership vision of Engr. Uba was in line with the sustainability of Benue’s agricultural endowment which is the mainstay of its economy, noting that it was the reason the state will never surrender its ancestral lands to invaders.

Ortom enjoined Benue people to vote Uba to succeed him as Governor, emphasising that as a two term legislator and Speaker of the State Assembly, he was conversant with the act of governance and has what it takes to implement sustainable development policies that will continue to move the state forward.

Governor Ortom charged the people of the State not to surrender their land to anyone no matter what it takes to secure the land, pointing out that the election of Engr. Uba will help sustain the war against the invasion of Benue lands.

On his Senatorial election, the Governor emphasized that it will be an opportunity for him to further ensure that Benue does not continue to suffer injustice, marginalization and oppression at the Federal level.

PDP Governorship candidate, Engr. Uba in his address, pointed out that the state had comparative advantage in agriculture and it was the reason he would build on the security efforts of the Ortom administration to ensure that Benue land was protected from being overrun by invaders.

He said his administration will encourage the people to undertake agricultural activities without hindrance to boost the economy and create wealth for the people.

The State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu and wife of the PDP guber candidate, Mrs. Pauline Uba charged the people to vote massively for the party’s candidates.

The incumbent Senator for Benue North-West Senatorial District, Barr. Orker Jev stated that Ortom was the right choice for the Zone B Senatorial seat as he has proven himself to stand for his people, urging them to also vote Engr. Uba as Governor given his experience in governance as well as his impressive leadership vision.

Acting State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Isaac Mffo who welcomed decampees into the PDP particularly tasked them to vote Governor Ortom for Senate and Engr. Uba for Governor.

Director of the State Campaign Management Committee, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, said Ortom and Uba were experienced persons whose wealth of knowledge was needed in governance.

Earlier, Governor Ortom separately presented Engr. Uba to the Tyoshin and Makurdi Area Traditional Councils as well as religious leaders who offered blessings for their success in the elections.