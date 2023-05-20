Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford No Longer Together

Popular American singers, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have ended their romantic affair after several months of dating. A source recently confirmed the split to TMZ, and fans have been reacting.

The source said, “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

The breakup marks the end of a short-lived relationship which got to public space after Billie and Jesse were seen hanging out and making out in October 2022.

WOW.