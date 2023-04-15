Bisola Aiyeola, Nifemi Lawal Set To Host 9th AMVCA Nominee Announcement

The 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will be airing its nominee announcement this Sunday the 16th of April. Reports have said that the highly anticipated announcement will be hosted by award-winning actors, Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang alongside the talented kid actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal from the popular Africa Magic original telenovelas, The Johnsons, and Ajoche.

The nominee announcement will be broadcasted live at 7:00 pm on the 16th of April 2023 on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola added that the unveiling of the nomination list is a crucial step in the lead-up to the award ceremony, which will flaunt the best of African talent and creativity.

