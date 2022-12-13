Blast Morocco’s Style Of Play All You Want, We’ll Keep Playing Cleverly – Coach

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui has come out to defend his team’s playing style at the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t care about the importance of statistics like expected goals at the tournament because all he cares about is playing cleverly at the global stage.

Walid added that there isn’t just one way of winning football games, and he’ll stick to his style.

His words, “A lot of Europeans have criticised our style of play but that is because they don’t like to see an African team play cleverly. They think African teams used to be fun but get knocked out. But those days are over now. There isn’t just one way of winning.”

“Look at France against England, they didn’t create 40 opportunities, they were just effective. I don’t really care about expected goals or possession. We had 0.01 percent chance of winning the World Cup at the outset, now we have 0.03 but we are going to try and destroy statistics.”