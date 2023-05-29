Bola Tinubu: Presidential Inauguration Parade Begins At Eagle Square

The presidential parade for the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President has commenced at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha arrived at the venue at past 10am.

Tinubu, his wife, Remi; as well as the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima and his wife, Nana are also at the venue.

Also at the venue of the inauguration ground are dignitaries including Akinwumi Adesina, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Jim Ovia.

Others are Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo; Rwanda President, Paul Kagame; former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Others present include service chiefs, heads of security agencies, governors, former governors, serving and former ministers as well as chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).