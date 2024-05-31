Borussia Dortmund Can Upset Real Madrid In The UCL Final – Roman Weidenfeller

Borussia Dortmund legend, Roman Weidenfeller has come out to tip his former side to cause an upset against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is Borussia Dortmund’s turn to be UCL champions, and he sees them doing it against a great club like Real Madrid because they play freely.

Roman added that BvB might not be seen as the favorite tomorrow, but this is their big chance.

His words, “Because now it’s Borussia Dortmund’s turn. They can play completely freely. [Madrid] is an absolute title machine, especially in the Champions League. Dortmund is not seen as the favorite. This is their big chance.”

To some extent, luck is also a factor. A solid team effort is needed. You can’t give Real any room – just like in the semi-finals against Paris [Saint-Germain]. You can’t let the individual class of the Madrid players, such as Vinicius Junior, come to the fore. Then you have a chance.”

WOW.

