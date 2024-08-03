Brad Pitt Feels Powerless After His Son’s Accident – Insider

Hollywood legend, Brad Pitt has been crushed by the devastating bike crash involving his 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt. He recently took a swipe at his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over Pax riding about on a bike instead of a car.

According to a source, Pitt is devastated and worried over Pax’s accident, and the fact that he cannot even reach his son during his trying period makes everything worse.

He added that Brad always feels powerless whenever his kids get hurt and he is unable to do anything about it.

The source said, “Brad is distraught and worried over Pax’s accident, but he is unable to reach him. It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all.

A father’s inclination would be to go to the hospital or to call him. He’s tried so many times but the kids won’t take his calls. His hands are tied.

Brad doesn’t think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with – he should have been in a car.”

Recall that Pax said this about Brad in 2020, “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.

You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f*cking awful human being.”

WOW.