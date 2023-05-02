    Login
    BREAKING: Abia State Assembly Speaker impeached

    The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, has been impeached by members of the House.

    Hon Chinedum Orji
    It was gathered that About 18 of the 24-member signed for the Speaker’s impeachment Tuesday morning.

    Four of the members including Ginger Onwusibe, Solomon Akpulonu, Munachim Alozie and Kelechi Onuzuruike refused to sign.

    His removal followed a motion moved by Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East), and seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (PDP, Umunneochi).

    Details shortly…

