Breaking: Ekiti 2022: PDP Chieftains Exchange Blows Over Alleged Doctored Delegates List [Video]

    Some delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday protested over delegates list in Ekiti State.

    The delegates protested over the list for the 2022 Ekiti State Governorship primaries.

    The aggrieved delegates claimed the list was doctored.

    The PDP governorship primary election is currently ongoing in Ekiti State, with statutory and automatic delegates.

    Statutory or automatic delegates comprise former governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly and former and serving members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the state who are still members of the party, including former state party officials.

