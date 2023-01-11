Britney Spears’ Dad Had Good Intentions When He Placed Her On A Conservatorship – Trawick

Hollywood agent who was engaged to Britney Spears and briefly became her co-conservator, Jason Trawick has come out to say that she needed to be placed on a conservatorship for her own good. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the singer definitely needed the experience at the time, and her dad clearly had good intentions with the move.

He added that someone had to oversee the pop star’s finances as she and her ex-husband spent a lot of money in the two years they were married.

His words, “Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I’ll be the first to say it. I think she needed some guidance.”

WOW.