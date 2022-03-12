Buhari Warns APC Leaders As Nigeria’s Ruling Party Splits

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from name-calling and backstabbing.

Ahead of the March 26 Convention, the ruling party in Nigeria has been factionalized with Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni insisting he remains the National Chairman.

His Niger counterpart, Sani Bello now heads the APC, a development that has split governors, lawmakers, other chieftains and members.

Buhari told the APC warring factions to remain steadfast and maintain unity if the party is to continue in the path of victory and dominance throughout the country.

The leader told members “to look at the once-powerful Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now enfeebled and adrift and learn lessons in disunity, mismanagement and corruption”.

”They failed in 16 years in power and a failure as opposition”, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu quoted his principal in a statement.

”Yes, we are entitled to our own share of dissent and intra-party discord. These are common in all parties, left and right all over the world.

”But parties splintered by competing egos destine themselves to the worst possible fate,” the President warned.

”As the country prepares for the long run up to the 2023 presidential election, we all expect a robust debate on the issues that matter and what is going in the APC should be a reflection of this, not the infighting we are seeing.”

Buhari cautioned against more distractions ahead of the convention to choose new leaders.

He added that the APC didn’t start on the note of arrogance of power, but was used a vehicle to bring development to all without discrimination.