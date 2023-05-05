BvB Is Missing Haaland’s Goals – Karl Heinz-Riedle

Borussia Dortmund legend, Karl Heinz-Riedle has come out to say that the club would win the Bundesliga if Erling Haaland was still around. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, BvB are currently missing the goals Haaland delivered while he was still at the club, even if the current players are still doing well.

Karl added that the club has also been lucky to see Bayern Munich drop so many points this season.

His words, “It’s difficult to explain,”

“If we would have Haaland still in the team, I’m quite sure this season, we would be many more points in front! 30 goals, whatever he scored last year or however many, we are missing this a little bit, but the team is doing quite well. We’ve been a little bit lucky because Bayern Munich were dropping too many points that nobody expected and Dortmund in the last few games have dropped points where you normally shouldn’t drop points in Schalke, Werder Bremen and Stuttgart.”

“At Bochum, we’ve been very unlucky with decisions from the VAR, but at the end of the day, it’s always the same thing. We were very close but in very, very crucial games, they are not performing like they should perform when you want to win a title and that is the problem for the last six, seven years.”

“Two or three seasons before we were about nine points clear of Bayern Munich and we lost games there. It looks like the team in the moment is still not mature enough to win a title but you’ll never know… We hope that we can do it, but it will be tough.”

On Reyna, “He is a fantastic player,” Riedle said. “He’s been very unlucky with injuries for nearly one year, so every time he gets really close to being in the starting lineup, something happened to him. Now, it’s very difficult for him to get into the team. We have Adeyemi and Mallen in absolutely top form, so for him, he has to wait and he has to find the right moment to get in.”

“There’s no doubt he’s a really quality player. He has everything. What do you need? He has a good finish. He is good on one-on-one. I think he needs to be calm and maybe when we come [to the U.S.] for the preseason, that’s a new start for the new season and maybe he needs to be without injuries then. I think he can go a long way and he can even be one of the starting players.”