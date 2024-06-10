C.Gambino Shot Dead In Ambush At Swedish Car Park

Grammy award-winning masked rapper, C.Gambino has been shot dead in a car park ambush in Sweden. The 26-year-old was parked in Gothenburg last night when he was shot twice, police has confirmed to Swedish media.

He parked his car at a garage in Gothenburg where one or more attackers were lying in wait, and he got hit by at least two bullets, investigators have said.

Pictures from the scene showing several holes in a glass door, and his shooting comes just a few years after the shooting of another high-profile Swedish rapper.

