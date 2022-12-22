Calvin Bassey Has To Play Like A Modern Defender – Alfred Schreuder

Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder has come out to say that he is determined to improve Calvin Bassey’s build-up play. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, modern-day defenders are known to participate in the build-up play for attacks nowadays, so Calvin Bassey has to get used to that as well.

Alfred added that defending has evolved over the years, and footballers have to evolve simultaneously.

His words, “With Bassey, I actually do exactly as Henk did with [Ex-Breda defender] Rob [Penders],”

“You often see that defenders in the build-up play the balls too early. By that I mean, they play the ball, but don’t pass anyone.”

“Ten Cate used to teach his players that you sometimes had to dribble towards the [opposition] striker, look him up, and if a midfielder presents himself well, you can pass.”